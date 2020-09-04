Macon standings through September 4 - PRINT

MACON SPEEDWAY
Standings through September 4
Pro Late Models
Name;City;Points
1. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;248
2. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;240
3. 55 Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;238
4. 27 Kyle Barker;Cooksville IL;208
5. 17 Molly Day;Allerton IL;206
6. 97D Larry Drake;Terre Haute IN;190
7. 84 Paul Day;Atwood IL;158
8. 55S Daryn Stark;Springfield IL;154
9. 44 Trevin Littleton;Jacksonville IL;152
10. 5B Chad Baldwin;Lincoln IL;152
Modifieds
Name;City;Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;442
2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;386
3. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;336
4. 28 Rodney Standerfer;Summerfield IL;334
5. 10 Curt Rhodes;Taylorville IL;254
6. 11D Brian Diveley;Springfield IL;244
7. 35 Clark Robertson;Shelbyville IL;242
8. 28S Joe Strawkas;Buffalo IL;236
9. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;234
10. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig;Highland IL;224
Pro Mods
Name;City;Points
1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;450
2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;438
3. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;432
4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;420
5. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;384
6. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;342
7. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;334
8. 43 Billy Justice;Cerro Gordo IL;298
9. 25 Jeff Wallace;Decatur IL;276
10. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;250
Sportsman
Name;City;Points
1. 25 Dennis Vander Meersch;Springfield IL;240
2. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;226
3. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;222
4. 07 Phil Moreland;Assumption IL;204
5. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;184
6. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;180
7. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;140
8. 44 Bill Berghaus;Chapin IL;130
9. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;112
10. 21R Dustin Reed;Decatur IL;98
Street Stocks
Name;City;Points
1. B26 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;464
2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;420
3. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;376
4. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;368
5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza;Jacksonville IL;344
6. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;332
7. 80 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;330
8. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;322
9. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;320
10. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;304
Hornets
Name;City;Points
1. 32B Brady Reed;Decatur IL;502
2. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;448
3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;444
4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;408
5. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;374
6. 39M Marty Sullivan;Decatur IL;362
7. 98 Ken Reed;Decatur IL;344
8. 20 Casey Eskew;Springfield IL;308
9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn;Clinton IL;268
10. 21 Mike Eskew;Springfield IL;262
