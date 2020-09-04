 Skip to main content
Macon standings through September 4 - PRINT
agate

Macon standings through September 4 - PRINT

MACON SPEEDWAY

Standings through September 4

Pro Late Models

Name;City;Points

1. 10 Jacob Tipton;Decatur IL;248

2. 8B John Barnard;Sherman IL;240

3. 55 Hayden Harvey;Warrensburg IL;238

4. 27 Kyle Barker;Cooksville IL;208

5. 17 Molly Day;Allerton IL;206

6. 97D Larry Drake;Terre Haute IN;190

7. 84 Paul Day;Atwood IL;158

8. 55S Daryn Stark;Springfield IL;154

9. 44 Trevin Littleton;Jacksonville IL;152

10. 5B Chad Baldwin;Lincoln IL;152

Modifieds

Name;City;Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;442

2. T6 Tommy Sheppard;New Berlin IL;386

3. 77 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;336

4. 28 Rodney Standerfer;Summerfield IL;334

5. 10 Curt Rhodes;Taylorville IL;254

6. 11D Brian Diveley;Springfield IL;244

7. 35 Clark Robertson;Shelbyville IL;242

8. 28S Joe Strawkas;Buffalo IL;236

9. 71 Jeff Graham;Stonington IL;234

10. 24S Jacob Steinkoenig;Highland IL;224

Pro Mods

Name;City;Points

1. 52 Billy Knebel;Pocahontas IL;450

2. 27X Kyle Helmick;Smithton IL;438

3. 27 Dalton Ewing;Decatur IL;432

4. 15C Kevin Crowder;Argenta IL;420

5. 7B Brian Burns;Bethany IL;384

6. 116 Kevin Rench;Hillsboro IL;342

7. 78 Maxx Emerson;Taylorville IL;334

8. 43 Billy Justice;Cerro Gordo IL;298

9. 25 Jeff Wallace;Decatur IL;276

10. 10 Adam Rhoades;Clinton IL;250

Sportsman

Name;City;Points

1. 25 Dennis Vander Meersch;Springfield IL;240

2. 11 Rick Roedel;Shelbyville IL;226

3. 41 Scott Landers;Taylorville IL;222

4. 07 Phil Moreland;Assumption IL;204

5. 4 Matt Reed;Decatur IL;184

6. 84L Jim Farley III;Springfield IL;180

7. 87 Wes O'Dell;Springfield IL;140

8. 44 Bill Berghaus;Chapin IL;130

9. 12M Terry Myers;Buffalo IL;112

10. 21R Dustin Reed;Decatur IL;98

Street Stocks

Name;City;Points

1. B26 Bobby Beiler;Blue Mound IL;464

2. 21 Jaret Duff;Maroa IL;420

3. 08 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;376

4. 16 Nick Macklin;Argenta IL;368

5. 67 Rudy Zaragoza;Jacksonville IL;344

6. T5 Terry Reed;Cerro Gordo IL;332

7. 80 Brian Dasenbrock;Decatur IL;330

8. 22X Darrell Dick;Monticello IL;322

9. X7 Guy Taylor;Springfield IL;320

10. 4 Zach Clark;Illiopolis IL;304

Hornets

Name;City;Points

1. 32B Brady Reed;Decatur IL;502

2. 44 Bill Basso;Athens IL;448

3. 357 Billy Mason;Brownstown IL;444

4. 1 Cook Crawford;Lincoln IL;408

5. 3H Allan Harris;Chatham IL;374

6. 39M Marty Sullivan;Decatur IL;362

7. 98 Ken Reed;Decatur IL;344

8. 20 Casey Eskew;Springfield IL;308

9. E77 Erik Vanapeldoorn;Clinton IL;268

10. 21 Mike Eskew;Springfield IL;262

