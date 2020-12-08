Madigan floats Illinois income tax increase; GOP leader asks for spending cuts (copy) (copy)

“I’m focused on the cuts that need to be made in state government, making sure that we’re paring back as best we can, making efficiencies in state government, looking to Republican and Democratic leaders as I already have and asking them for their best ideas about what it is that we need to cut in state government,” Pritzker said. “And I will say that I have not yet heard back from the leaders about what their best proposals are for what cuts need to be made. And so I’m awaiting their responses.”