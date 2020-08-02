You have permission to edit this article.
Madilyn Ulrich Completing Summer Internship with Central College
Shelbyville: Madilyn Ulrich of Shelbyville, is one of 10 Central College students completing internships this summer for her academic credit. Ulrich is interning with Republican Party of Iowa in Des Moines, Iowa.

Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor, leadership and character development, global experiential learning, STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) and sustainability education, athletics and service. For more information about Central College: www.central.edu.

