Mahomet-Seymour edges Mt. Zion in snug affair 35-27

Mahomet-Seymour poked just enough holes in Mt. Zion's defense to garner a taut 35-27 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .

Mt. Zion turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Mahomet-Seymour put the game on ice.

Mahomet-Seymour's control showed as it carried a 35-21 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 21-13 lead over the Braves at halftime.

Tough to find an edge early, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt. Zion fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.

