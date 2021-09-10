Mahomet-Seymour edges Mt. Zion in snug affair 35-27

Mahomet-Seymour poked just enough holes in Mt. Zion's defense to garner a taut 35-27 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. .
Recently on August 27 , Mt Zion squared up on Bartonville Limestone in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
Mt. Zion turned up the heat in the final quarter, but Mahomet-Seymour put the game on ice.
Mahomet-Seymour's control showed as it carried a 35-21 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs' offense moved to a 21-13 lead over the Braves at halftime.
Tough to find an edge early, Mahomet-Seymour and Mt. Zion fashioned a 7-7 stalemate through the first quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.