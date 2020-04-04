Make no mistake, Nick Foles arrives in Chicago driven to be the decisive winner of the Bears’ quarterback competition

Now, as he begins this next leg of his football odyssey with the Bears as his fifth team and Nagy as his new head coach, Foles is convinced a similar vibe awaits.

“I’m excited to once again have this opportunity,” Foles said. “It’s amazing that it’s happening.”

‘He’s very aware’

Make no mistake. Foles will arrive in Chicago intent on becoming the Bears’ Week 1 starting quarterback and never letting that role go. Sure, he called incumbent starter Mitch Trubisky shortly after the Jaguars traded him last month, wanting to “get started on the right foot.” Foles quickly wanted to cut through any awkwardness and connect to let Trubisky know he would be supportive in every way possible at every step along the way.

But with what the bosses at Halas Hall have declared “an open competition” at quarterback, the driven side of Foles will come out quickly. Foles wants to prove he can be a successful full-time starter in the NFL, something he hasn’t really done over the first eight years of his career.