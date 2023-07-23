DECATUR — Police are seeking a gunman who put a Decatur driver in fear of her life after brandishing a handgun in a road rage incident.

Sgt. Daniel Wise with Decatur Police said the trouble happened around noon Friday at traffic lights at the intersection of North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and East Pershing Road.

“The driver said she may have accidentally cut him off in traffic prior to that before he pulled up next to her at the lights,” said Wise.

“He rolls down the window and is yelling at her and starts digging around in his car while saying stuff. And then he gets out and brandishes the alleged firearm next to her car while standing there yelling and saying whatever he has to say.”

The 28-year-old woman fled when the light turned green and, while the man moved off in the same direction, he did not appear to pursue her. “She was able to get away to a distance where she felt comfortable and she never saw him again,” said Wise.

The officer said it was unclear whether the gun was an actual firearm but the woman, whose version of events was corroborated by a 24-year-old female passenger riding with her, said the weapon looked just like a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Wise said the man was being sought on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm. “So while we don’t know if it was a real gun or not, she was certainly under the apprehension that it was,” he added.

