'Mandalorian' actress has Bo-Kata questions

A: I honestly thought that it would be easier because I knew so much about her and I've seen her in my head so many times and I've dreamt of her. But I had never actually moved as her and that was a really strange thing. I have, for better or for worse, an incredibly expressive face. She's much more regal and stoic than I am and that took some getting used to. But you didn't want her to be wooden. So Bryce Dallas Howard, on set, would constantly say to me, "More real boy, Katee. More real boy." It was such a beautiful metaphor. It actually made me understand Bo-Katan better to look at it from the perspective of Pinocchio. To sit there and go, "Oh, right. Pinocchio is the same as he was before, but now he's learning to move and be a real boy." That's exactly how I felt.