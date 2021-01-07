Marc A. Thiessen: Simply, Trump didn't do his job

If Trump were trying to depress GOP turnout, he could not have done a better job. Some have speculated that is exactly what he was doing -- that he really didn't want Loeffler and Perdue to prevail because if they won while he lost, it would have proven that the election was not rigged and that Georgia voters rejected him. Whether intentional or incompetent, his self-absorbed conduct over the past six weeks has been disastrous. He has driven away anyone willing to tell him the truth -- that he lost a winnable election because he alienated too many Americans -- and has surrounded himself with sycophants and enablers who indulge his penchant for conspiracy theories. He has shirked his responsibility to preside over a smooth presidential transition and the effective distribution of vaccines. And now, he may have delivered Democrats the power to reverse his legacy and irreversibly transform our country.