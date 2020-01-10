Marijuana dispensary applicants worry 'staggering' barriers could shut out potential business owners

Still, he'd like to see more outreach, particularly to disproportionately impacted communities, from the agencies involved in the application and licensing process. Applicants who have business and law degrees as well as those working in the black market face barriers to information, he said.

"The average person that's on the street corner in the illicit market today doesn't have access to those same tools," Holmes said. "And more importantly, some of them might not have access to the same information the government puts out."

Groups involved with drafting the law said the social equity provisions are not perfect, but they were the best option available and there is room to improve as the process moves forward.

Chris Lindsey, director of government relations for the Marijuana Policy Project, which helped draft Illinois' law, said it's hard to enforce strict rules to promote local or minority ownership. Stringent provisions in other states, such as racial ownership quotas, have been struck down by courts, he said.

Instead, among the equity provisions in the Illinois law were guidelines for social equity applicants. Later, the state will study the roll out and examine any disparities, which will help agencies determine whether they need to recalibrate before the next round of applications, he said.