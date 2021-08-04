Mark your anniversary

Print your milestone anniversary for $45 or your milestone birthday for $10 at the Herald & Review and have a keepsake forever. Published in our Saturday weekend edition. Submit at herald-review.com.
Decatur police are investigating a drive-by shooting that took place near downtown Saturday afternoon.
One car shot-up but no reports of injuries despite the heavy gunfire.
Hair conditioners fall into general categories according to what they do and the problems they solve. Using the wrong product for the specific…
The Decatur resident was booked Thursday on preliminary charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
The "All In for the Win" vaccine lottery drawing was held Monday.
Robbed driver able to give good description of the suspect.
Because tree of heaven seedlings tolerate shade and wet soil, they can out-compete native trees, such as oaks, in woodland areas and along rivers and streams.
Accused killer also found with enough cannabis and crack cocaine to mark him as a dealer, prosecutors allege.
Jameela Cunningham, 27, four months pregnant at the time, was later pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital.
Police say he broke in to fight a male resident of the apartment.