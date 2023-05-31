Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OXON HILL, Maryland – Khadijah Abdul-Rahman can now add "National Spelling Bee semifinalist" to her resume.

The Maroa-Forsyth eighth grader advanced to the Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals after correctly spelling the word "quaternary" in the fourth round and correctly answering a question on the vocabulary word "kindling" in the fifth round.

Abdul-Rahman is one of 56 spellers advancing to the semifinals. Seventeen spellers were eliminated in round five. Forty-eight spellers were eliminated in round four.

The middle schooler qualified for the National Spelling Bee after winning the Regional Spelling Bee at Richland Community College on March 11.

On Tuesday, Abdul-Rahman told the Herald & Review she was looking forward to the remainder of the competition.

“I’m excited," she said. "And then if I don't make it that far, it's still fun to be here and meet new people."

The Scripps National Spelling Bee semifinals will begin starting at 1:30 p.m. and will air online via the Scripps website. Semifinals will re-air from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday on the ION channel. Viewers can visit spellingbee.com/watch fore more information on viewing the competition.

Abdul-Rahman is speller number 58 and will be seventeenth in the lineup.

