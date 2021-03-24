Marquee movie review, March 25: 'Nobody'

'Nobody'

Hutch (Bob Odenkirk) is stuck in a rut. Or, perhaps he’s stuck in a Talking Heads song, finding himself in a beautiful house, with a beautiful wife (Connie Nielsen), asking himself, “how did I get here?” His existence has been distilled into a deadening middle-class suburban routine: jog, coffee, trash, bus, work. Jog, coffee, trash, bus, work. When people ask him, “who are you?” and he answers, “nobody,” he means it, and we believe him.

But in Ilya Naishuller’s nasty little dadsploitation action flick, “Nobody,” that moniker can have a loaded meaning. Hutch feels like a nonentity in his own life, beaten down by the ennui of routine; cowed by his own reluctance to violently engage a few burglars, which garners ridicule from his family, friends and the beat cop who takes his statement. Yet, sometimes, the most menacing and dangerous people are the ones who are no one on purpose. Hutch happens to be both, and that menacing and dangerous part of himself is about to be roused.