Marquee 12-26

‘Cats’

Every generation needs their baptism by fire. I refer, of course, to one’s first experience of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical “Cats,” based on T.S. Eliot’s 1939 poetry collection titled “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.” Perhaps some experienced “Cats” in the fur on Broadway, where it ran from 1982 to 2000 (plus a 2016 revival), while others were exposed to the whiskers-and-leg-warmers jamboree via VHS tape or community theater production. Nevertheless, it seems many younger millennials and Gen Z have somehow escaped the “Cats” phenomenon, which director Tom Hooper seeks to correct with his movie version of “Cats,” covered in a fine digital fur.

If you have no prior familiarity with the wordy, purring absurdism of “Cats,” it’ll just hit harder, and you’ll likely have a lot of questions. First of all, what is a Jellicle cat? No one has ever adequately explained what a Jellicle cat is, despite a whole song describing Jellicle cats. According to the lyrics, Jellicle cats are blind when they’re born, can see in the dark, can look at a king and do various other activities that pretty much any cat can do. But you better believe Jellicle cats both can and do, as they sing that at you near constantly.