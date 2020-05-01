MASK MAKING
0 comments

MASK MAKING

  • 0

Employees and volunteers created 75 masks to distribute along with meals at the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur Friday. Materials were provided by Sew Happy Sisters from Mount Zion.  

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News