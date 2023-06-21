Wednesday
Pick Three-Midday
- 5-6-1, Fireball: 3
Pick Four-Midday
- 7-6-2-4, Fireball: 5
Lucky Day Lotto-Midday
- 5-14-30-31-44
Power Ball Jackpot
- $400 million
Lotto Jackpot
- $17.9 million
Tuesday
Pick Three-Evening
- 8-6-0, Fireball: 1
Pick Four-Evening
- 4-7-3-2, Fireball: 3
Lucky Day Lotto-Evening
- 15-23-26-29-37
Mega Millions
- 6-37-39-45-46
- Megaball: 21
- Megaplier: 4
- Jackpot: $320 million
Because of an early production deadline, Wednesday Lottery numbers were not available.