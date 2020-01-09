Mattoon girls basketball remains unbeaten in Apollo with convincing win over Mount Zion

Mount Zion rolled into Mattoon Thursday night as one of two undefeated Apollo teams, a chance to leave alone atop the standings and send a shockwave through the conference.
The Braves were a handful, though not for nearly enough time. Mount Zion scored 14 points in the first quarter and 21 the rest of the game, as Mattoon dispatched another Apollo conference rival.
Mattoon defeated Mount Zion 50-35 Thursday night to take a 1.5-game lead in the Apollo standings. The Green Wave (18-1, 7-0 Apollo) had 12 days between a Christmas tournament title game and the meeting with Mount Zion. They appeared rested but crisp, their usual aggressive defense creating havoc and finding multiple sources of points on offense.
Delainey Bryant had a team-high 18 points. Sapp added 10.
Mallory Ramage impacted the game all night, offering another impressive two-way effort. She scored 17 points, had three assists, four steals, five rebounds and made a half-court 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter.
“You know it’s going to be good, but you don’t know what to expect,” forward Jordan Sapp said.
Ramage scored or assisted on the first three baskets of an 11-0 run that turned a close game into a comfortable Mattoon cushion. After Mount Zion broke out a half-court press that led to consecutive baskets and whittled Mattoon’s lead down to 35-32, Ramage answered with two straight layups of her own and found Sapp on a drive-and-kick 3-pointer. Sapp and Bryant scored in the fourth quarter to push Mattoon’s advantage to 46-32.
“Our girls did a great job of communicating and knowing where shooters were,” coach Amanda Aydt said. “We did a better job of taking away the lane.”
Mattoon’s shape-shifting defense switched between zone and man-to-man and forced 18 turnovers. They had at least four in every quarter. Bryant and Ramage generated deflections on the perimeter and swallowed up driving lanes, but Sapp was as noticeable a defensive presence as anyone else. She was credited with only one steal, but pestered Mount Zion’s offense all night in the middle, deflecting passes, stopping dribbles and snagging loose balls.
Mattoon began the game pressing Mount Zion and forced four early turnovers, but that aggressiveness also left driving lanes open when it didn’t result in a steal or deflection. Mount Zion led 14-12 in the final minute of the first quarter.
