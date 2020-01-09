Mattoon girls basketball remains unbeaten in Apollo with convincing win over Mount Zion

Mount Zion rolled into Mattoon Thursday night as one of two undefeated Apollo teams, a chance to leave alone atop the standings and send a shockwave through the conference.

The Braves were a handful, though not for nearly enough time. Mount Zion scored 14 points in the first quarter and 21 the rest of the game, as Mattoon dispatched another Apollo conference rival.

Mattoon defeated Mount Zion 50-35 Thursday night to take a 1.5-game lead in the Apollo standings. The Green Wave (18-1, 7-0 Apollo) had 12 days between a Christmas tournament title game and the meeting with Mount Zion. They appeared rested but crisp, their usual aggressive defense creating havoc and finding multiple sources of points on offense.

Delainey Bryant had a team-high 18 points. Sapp added 10.

Mallory Ramage impacted the game all night, offering another impressive two-way effort. She scored 17 points, had three assists, four steals, five rebounds and made a half-court 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter.

“You know it’s going to be good, but you don’t know what to expect,” forward Jordan Sapp said.