Mattoon squeezes past Taylorville 12-9

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mattoon's direction just enough to squeeze past Taylorville 12-9 in Illinois high school football on September 10.

Recently on August 27 , Taylorville squared up on Mt Vernon in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

No points meant no hope for the Tornadoes as they could not cut into their deficit in the first and final quarters.

The Green Wave's leg-up showed as they carried a 12-9 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Green Wave's offense moved to a 6-0 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

