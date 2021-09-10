Mattoon squeezes past Taylorville 12-9

A tight-knit tilt turned in Mattoon's direction just enough to squeeze past Taylorville 12-9 in Illinois high school football on September 10.
No points meant no hope for the Tornadoes as they could not cut into their deficit in the first and final quarters.
The Green Wave's leg-up showed as they carried a 12-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
The Green Wave's offense moved to a 6-0 lead over the Tornadoes at the intermission.
