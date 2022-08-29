Mattoon vocational training center parking lot to get solar canopy

MATTOON — The Mattoon school district's new vocational training center is set to receive a solar canopy with electric vehicle charging stations for its parking lot.

The Mattoon school board recently accepted a $492,974 grant from the Lumpkin Family Foundation for this project at the Leaders Innovating for Tomorrow (LIFT) center, 121 S. 17th St., downtown. The school district reported in a press release that this is the largest grant the foundation has awarded this year.

“LIFT was designed to develop innovative leaders, and we are thrilled to have the Lumpkin foundation's support with that vision, specifically in the expansion of a green energy project," said Assistant Superintendent for Student Services Christy Hild. "While these projects provide immediate energy solutions to the community and our LIFT facility, the long-term win is exposing students to technology and renewable energy concepts that will enable them to lead innovations for the future."

Electric vehicle owners will be able to use an AC or DC charger at LIFT while they visit the downtown area. LIFT students will also get to learn electric vehicle concepts, manage the stations, and earn industry-recognized credentials. Enrollment at LIFT is open to high school students from participating districts throughout the region.

The Mattoon district reported that the canopies will provide a visible model for sustainable energy and their energy production will offset LIFT’s energy consumption, while the renewable energy certificates program will pay the district directly. Due to the Lumpkin foundation grant, this money will become immediate savings to the district.

"The Lumpkin Family Foundation is excited to support LIFT's leadership on clean energy, and we're confident it will benefit students across East Central Illinois," said Executive Director Bruce Karmazin.

The district thanked the Lumpkin foundation for the grant, plus its ongoing support of Mattoon schools and green energy practices in the region. The Lumpkin family founded the company that eventually became Mattoon-based Consolidated Communications, which facilitated the sale of its seven-level, former office building at a discount last year to the district for use as LIFT.

In addition, the district thanked Commercial Electric of Mattoon for designing the canopies and for its upcoming work on this project that is set to start in September. Commercial Electric also plans to donate solar panels for classroom lab use.

"Commercial Electric is thrilled to be a part of this exciting time for the school district and surrounding communities," said company President Megan O'Dell. "The EV charging stations and solar canopies will provide innovative technologies that students can use to educate themselves about future technologies and employment paths available to them. Our team here at CEI believes the future is bright and cannot wait to see the next generation of skilled individuals make their way into the workforce."