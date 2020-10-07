Mattoon woman featured in Hungry Girl magazine

MATTOON — Angie Kelly of Mattoon said being overweight was making her feel uncomfortable physically and mentally several years ago, so she decided to change her mindset and take action to lose weight.
Kelly, who has taught at Main Street Elementary School in Shelbyville for 25 years, said she ultimately lost more than 75 pounds and has kept off this weight by preparing healthy food for herself, as well as by developing a fitness routine that she enjoys.
"I have found something I love, which makes it easier to stick with," Kelly said. "It's not just a chore."
Many of the healthy recipes that Kelly enjoys are from Hungry Girl, a nationwide brand developed by Lisa Lillien that shares recipes via daily emails, podcasts, social media and more. Hungry Girl recently recognized Kelly's health and fitness achievements by running an interview with her in its fall magazine.
Kelly said the interview request resulted from her responding last spring to Hungry Girl magazine's call for readers to share their personal stories. She said the magazine also helped arrange for a professional photoshoot for the article.
"That was all a surprise. I had never done anything like that before." Kelly said, adding that she hopes her story will help inspire others to pursue their health and fitness goals. "If I can do that, they can too."
Kelly said she appreciates that Hungry Girl brings together a community of healthy eaters who motivate each other and that it shares "easy recipes" that help her stay on track. She said a couple of her favorites are a loaded bell pepper nachos recipe that substitutes baked pepper slices for fried chips and a chia seed pudding recipe that "satisfies my sweet tooth."
When it comes to healthy eating, Kelly said she has found that convenience is not always a good thing. Kelly said takes time to prepare healthy meals in advance through steps such as cutting up vegetables, boiling eggs, and portioning out crackers so she does not eat them "straight from the box."
Kelly said she tries to be disciplined with her workouts too by exercising 30-40 minutes a day, with an emphasis on weights. Kelly said she prefers the convenience and privacy of exercising at home, but does stream her workouts with friends who are also trying to stay fit and support each other.
"When I started, it was more about weight loss," Kelly said. "Now, it's about being healthy and living a long life."
Staying healthy and maintaining a positive attitude has given Kelly more energy when she is spending time with her family, she said. Kelly and her husband, Todd, have two sons — Reed , a 19-year-old sophomore at Eastern Illinois University, and Braden, a 16-year-old junior at Mattoon High School.
Kelly said she also has more energy now when teaching her third-graders in Shelbyville. She said this energy has been this particularly helpful during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly is teaching in person for her class at Main Street Elementary, plus remotely for 20-30 second- and third-graders whose families are using that option as a precaution.
To teach remotely, Kelly said she sets aside time during her lunch and other breaks in the day and during the evening at home. Kelly said establishing relationships with students in class is a lot easier than online, but it is working. She said the experience this year with the coronavirus has been a great lesson in empathy for her and her students.
"We have all been through the same thing together," Kelly said of the pandemic.
Kelly said she also teaches her students to have a "growth mindset" by accepting responsibility for their circumstances and believing they can change them, something she strives to follow in her own life.
Principal Ryan Scott said Kelly does a great job teaching academic lessons for her students, but she also goes above and beyond by teaching them to always be mindful of themselves, others and their surroundings. He said these lessons have helped her students become more mature and motivated. Scott noted that she calls her students her family and leads a "Mrs. Kelly's Learning Cafe" for them each school day.
"We are really proud of her. We are lucky to have her on the (teaching) team and the kids are lucky to have her as a student," Scott said.
