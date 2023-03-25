Macon County Animal Control and Care Center is open and running operations as normal. We are doing our best to... View on PetFinder
MAXINE
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Macon County coroner has identified two Decatur men killed in a shooting Friday.
Formal charges of First Degree Murder have been filed Mattavius A. Anderson in the death of 20-year-old Janiah B. Thomas and her unborn child.
The specter of missing GoPro camera footage documenting the 2016 ski collision between Gwyneth Paltrow and a retired optometrist has been rais…
Retired Decatur orthopedic surgeon and philanthropist Dr. Joseph Schrodt died on Friday at age 85. He’s being remembered for his generosity as…
Taylor Burris' confession in a case involving the death of a baby girl left in her care will be admissible in court, a judge ruled on Thursday.