May 27 briefs

Hit-and-run victim identified
DECATUR — The Decatur woman who died from injuries she suffered in a hit-and-run car crash was named Tuesday as 27-year-old Jameela Cunningham.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said in a statement that Cunningham had been a passenger in a vehicle that was in collision with another vehicle at 9:24 p.m. Monday at the intersection of North Jasper and East Condit streets.
“Ms. Cunningham was in full arrest upon her arrival in the emergency room by ambulance,” said Day. “She suffered fatal blunt trauma to her torso.” Day said Cunningham had been pronounced dead at Decatur Memorial Hospital at 10:05 p.m Monday.
A statement from Decatur Police said the other driver involved fled on foot after abandoning his vehicle at the scene. The police department’s Fatal Accident Investigation Team continued to investigate the accident Tuesday.
Police said three other people were injured in the accident and updates on their condition was not available Tuesday afternoon.
Day said an inquest on Cunningham is now pending.
Two pets die in fire; people OK
DECATUR — Firefighters said two pet cats died in a fierce house fire Tuesday morning at 3204 E. Fulton Ave. in Decatur.
A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said crews were called out to the home at 9:12 a.m. to find the building “heavily involved in fire” but the two adults and child living there had escaped outside.
Fire crews were told about the trapped pets and went inside to fight the flames and try to save them, but later found their remains. Crews remained on scene dealing with the blaze and its aftermath until 10 a.m. The displaced family were being assisted by relatives, the news release said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Walleye fishing trip scheduled
DECATUR -- The Macon County Conservation District is hosting a walleye fishing trip to Lake Erie from Sunday, June 14 through Tuesday, June 16.
On this trip to Oak Harbor, Ohio you’ll have a chance to fish for walleye on a charter boat. A fee of $465 per person includes the two day charter, fishing equipment, transportation, and lodging. Meals and an Ohio fishing license are not included. Participants will have an opportunity to obtain an Ohio fishing license upon arrival. The trip departs from Rock Springs Nature Center at 10 a.m. on Sunday morning.
Must pre-register online by noon on June 1 at MaconCountyConservation.org. For more information, call (217) 423-7708.
Storms throughout rest of week likely
DECATUR — Portions of Central Illinois will experience thunderstorms throughout the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Lincoln.
Scattered thunderstorms may be possible beginning Wednesday afternoon and evening. "Some of the storms could be strong ... with gusty winds and heavy downpours," the website stated about the remainder of the week. "Widespread severe weather is not expected, although locally heavy rain is possible."
Throughout the Wednesday, the weather will be partly sunny, with a high temperature near 79 degrees.
