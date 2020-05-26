May 27 briefs

DECATUR — Firefighters said two pet cats died in a fierce house fire Tuesday morning at 3204 E. Fulton Ave. in Decatur.

A news release from the Decatur Fire Department said crews were called out to the home at 9:12 a.m. to find the building “heavily involved in fire” but the two adults and child living there had escaped outside.

Fire crews were told about the trapped pets and went inside to fight the flames and try to save them, but later found their remains. Crews remained on scene dealing with the blaze and its aftermath until 10 a.m. The displaced family were being assisted by relatives, the news release said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Walleye fishing trip scheduled

DECATUR -- The Macon County Conservation District is hosting a walleye fishing trip to Lake Erie from Sunday, June 14 through Tuesday, June 16.