Mayor Lori Lightfoot tells U.S. mayors Chicago deals with a mass shooting every week

Mayor Lori Lightfoot had a message for fellow municipal leaders Friday on the scourge of mass shootings: Chicago has one nearly every week.

Lightfoot moderated a panel at the U.S. Conference of Mayors meeting in Washington on preparing for and dealing with mass shootings. She opened the discussion by citing the shooting last week of five people, including 11- and 12-year-old brothers, in a West Garfield Park barber shop as evidence of the fact the city knows what it means to cope with that kind of gun violence.

“My own town of Chicago, unfortunately, is no different,” Lightfoot said. “Just last week, we had a gunman walk into a barber shop where some children were getting their hair cut, had a conversation or a confrontation with a barber, walk outside and then turn around and shoot through the window, even knowing that there were children inside.”

Then nine mayors from places such as Parkland, Florida; El Paso, Texas; Annapolis, Maryland; and Pittsburgh spent the better part of an hour talking about shootings in their cities that received much more national attention than the Jan. 16 shooting at the Gotcha Faded barbershop.