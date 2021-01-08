 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mayor of Houston suburb chosen by pulling a name from hat
0 comments

Mayor of Houston suburb chosen by pulling a name from hat

  • 0
Texas Mayor Chosen Hat Drawing

Outgoing Dickinson, Texas mayor Julie Masters, right, holds up a ping-pong ball bearing the name of Sean Skipworth at Dickinson City Hall on Thursday. The drawing settled a tie between Dickinson mayoral candidates Jennifer Lawrence and Sean Skipworth. 

 Stuart Villanueva, Galveston Daily News via AP

DICKINSON, Texas — The race to be the mayor of a Houston suburb ended this week with the winner's name being drawn from a top hat.

Sean Skipworth and Jennifer Lawrence were vying to be the next mayor of Dickinson, but they each ended up with 1,010 votes after a runoff election last month and a recount earlier this week.

According to Texas law, a tie in a race for public office can be resolved by casting lots.

Skipworth became mayor after a ping pong ball with his name was pulled out of a hat during a ceremony Thursday that lasted about 10 minutes, the Galveston County Daily News reported.

"I just thank everyone for coming out and voting," Skipworth said after he became mayor. "Literally, every vote counted."

Lawrence, meanwhile, said she trusted the process and believed the drawing "went how it was supposed to go," TV station KTRK reported.

"I've had dozens and dozens of people praying about this," she said. "I told Sean I would support him, and I will, and I think unity is the way to go to get stuff done."

Dickinson, located about 40 miles southeast of Houston, has more than 21,000 residents.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

ASK MR. DAD: How can you begin to change boundaries?
Lifestyles

ASK MR. DAD: How can you begin to change boundaries?

Dear Mr. Dad: I'm a single mom and have an issue with my 14-year-old son. For the past seven years, since my husband died, it's been just the two of us. He's quite independent and very smart, and I try to get him involved in household decisions. For better or worse, I've always been pretty relaxed in my relationship with him and have made an effort to treat him like a friend and equal rather than a child. Part of the reason is that I feel guilty that I work a lot and that he doesn't have a traditional mom-dad family. In addition to all that, I'm getting married later this year, and my fiance will be moving into our house. I know that's going to be a huge change for my son, and I know that I need to change our relationship to create some boundaries, but I have no idea how or where to begin.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News