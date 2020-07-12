MCMANUS: To judge monuments, think about their meaning

Case in point: Army bases. Until last month, how many of us knew that 10 U.S. Army bases in the South were named for Confederate officers who fought against the United States? The names were usually given to placate white politicians.

The strangest is Fort Bragg, N.C., named for Braxton Bragg, perhaps the least competent general in Lee's army. One of his officers called him "cruel, yet without courage ... crafty, yet without strategy." He resigned his commission after losing the battle of Chattanooga.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper says he's open to changes, but President Trump has declared the Army bases' names a matter of high principle. The only principle involved is his relentless drive to nail down his conservative base by pushing a culture war against Black Lives Matter.

The president waded back into the battle at Mt. Rushmore last week, charging spuriously that protesters against racism "are determined to tear down every statue, symbol and memory of our heritage."

This argument has a long way to go. Since the death of George Floyd, 22 Confederate statues have come down — but 748 are still standing, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.