Meet the candidates for Decatur City Council

Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? We need outside the box thinking on the city council, which does not currently have it, if we are going to turn this city around from the decline it has been in for decades. We cannot use the same thinking from the 80s and expect growth. I have lived here for two decades now, and my family for more. I would like Decatur to become a place that my children will want to come back to and be able to have good careers.

I understand what it is to work long hours and struggle to make it. I understand what it is to have to juggle which bill gets paid. I understand what it is to work every day, come home filthy and exhausted, and still make sure the kids are fed, clothed, and taken care. I understand what it means when a tax increase, no matter how small, can make the difference in how you feed your family. I understand what it means to fight with the government to get benefits that they have promised you. I understand how to balance multi-million dollar budgets, and have done so. I understand how important having good schools is as a parent. I understand how important having jobs of all levels is as a person who has had to look for work. I understand the fight to start your own business and the fight to keep it going. I understand the view of the worker looking up and fighting to get a piece of the pie. I understand the view of the executive trying to keep a company profitable. I understand the economics of scale. I understand that people want to be able to live their lives and do their own thing. I understand that every time the government gets involved in people’s lives they make things worse not better.