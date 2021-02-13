Meet the candidates for Decatur City Council

The Herald & Review asked the 12 candidates for Decatur City Council to provide some information about themselves and their priorities if elected. The Feb. 23 primary will cut the list of candidates to six. Despite repeated attempts, the newspaper did not receive a response from Hardik J. Shah. Eric Summerlot, the write-in candidate, declined the invitation.
Aldophis Cooper
Age: 51
Occupation: Leadman at Archer Daniels Midland Co.
Have you ever held an elected office? No
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? To bring about change in our community.
What attributes do you possess that will make you a good council member? I Love people, I have a heart to see people do well. I'm open minded, I will listen to what people have to say.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decision when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? What cuts are off the table? We just need to figure out what the budget declares and go from there. One thing that I will not do is raise taxes again.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected? Revitalize and rebuild our community. Increase Technical School Training. Work toward improving elderly services.
Ed Culp
Age: 52
Occupation: Director of training, Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center
Have you ever held an elected office? I have never ran for or held an elected office prior to now.
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? I’ve always had a strong desire to serve my nation and my community. After nearly 30 years in law enforcement, I don’t feel my desire to serve has an expiration date and this feels like a new way for me to serve the community I love.
What attributes do you possess that will make you a good council member? I have very good listening skills and I always follow up with any issues to make sure the issues are resolved and doesn’t present itself again. Display leadership skills to get goals for Decatur accomplished, not the continual delay meeting after meeting with no results.
My mindset is about growth; whether it’s welcoming more business or citizens, we need to grow. Our existing businesses deserve the right to strive, not be held back. We need to support existing business in our community.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decision when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? Without seeing the budget and its projections; that is tough to answer. A great percentage of any budget is personnel. When it comes to personnel, I take that very seriously and don’t want to just throw out a quick answer. Our city personnel represents families who invested into the city of Decatur, so therefore we should be invested in them. Other than personnel, we could look at all departments, citywide, for a reduction in spending.
What cuts are off the table? One area we cannot afford to “cut” is public safety. I understand some might consider my career as allegiance, when they see this answer but public safety is a direct reflection of the public they serve. Public safety has suffered drastic cuts over the years. Decatur police has 15 sworn vacancies over the past 5-6 years that has been taken from their budget.
The Decatur Fire Department is also down 17 fire personnel, three of which were arson investigators. With structure fires on an increase, the arson investigators are key.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected?
1. COVID recovery plan at a local level to assist small business.
2. Better inter-governmental relationships, as we all strive for the same citizens and their quality of life.
3. Resume lakeside development through a partnership involving steering committees and local government.
Elijah England
Age: 22
Occupation: Political science student, campaign advisor. Previously a banker, previously a manager.
Have you ever held an elected office? No
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? I am running for city council to build Decatur back to success. Our town has suffered long enough. We have lost thousands of people because we do not offer good enough jobs and this pandemic has all but destroyed our small businesses. I chose to run for this seat because I believe there is still time to set the city right and fix our mistakes. I am currently developing a 10-year success plan that I would like to initiate as soon as I take this seat. The proposal is a map to direct us into the future and bring stability and progress back to Decatur. Time is of the essence and we must develop a timeline for recovery. The city council needs to work up a cohesive plan to attack our shortcomings in these areas. I am currently developing a plan that writes out each step in two-year intervals on how to successfully bounce back and it sets a goal for where we should be by 2031. First steps include pandemic recovery, groundwork for community revitalization project, and assisting in clean up of usable buildings to make Decatur a potential investment spot for new projects like the new Harbor Freight.
What attributes do you possess that will make you a good council member? I am open to new ideas and always willing to compromise. I will also work to make sure I am voting in the way that best benefits our citizens and that they would consider acceptable. I have managed things in the past and spent the majority of last year investigating solutions to our growing gun violence issue.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decisions when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? Cuts will always be considered but not necessarily acceptable. If a cut seems to jeopardize our citizens it is out of the question and we must find alternatives. Cuts to current projects may be necessary to help us bounce back from this pandemic and save our small businesses. I am definitely willing to assess the necessity of these cutbacks.
What cuts are off the table? Any cuts that hurt city workers is absolutely unacceptable. These workers are our backbone. Also, any cuts that hurt our businesses (small and large) is absolutely out of the question. Progress must be made and readjusting the budget may be necessary. However, if cuts are to be made they will be as evenly distributed as possible. We must also work around any cuts that may be proposed that would hurt our school district as well.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected? The first steps of my 10 year success plan include pandemic recovery, groundwork for community revitalization projects, and assisting in clean up of usable buildings to make Decatur a potential investment spot for new projects. This is what I want to see addressed once I am elected.
Marc Girdler
Age: 41
Occupation: Activist/Sub
Have you ever held an elected office? I was elected to be a precinct committeeperson in 2020.
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? I am seeking a council seat because I want to bring a cannabis empire to Decatur. We can become the central hub in Illinois for cannabis, from cultivation to transportation to infusion and beyond, not to mention cannabis cafes, dispensaries, and other retail businesses. I also want to bring fairness and transparency to the city council, by reducing the number of members needed to add agenda items, restoring full public comment segments to meetings, and being more open to involvement from the public. I also sought a seat because Chuck Kuhle has been, from my perspective, a very poor leader.
What attributes do you possess that will make you a good council member? I follow local politics closely, attend many meetings, and have kept the public informed on actions taken by local officials, via extensive FOIA research. I have seen first hand the waste and cronyism that have infected Decatur politics and I won't continue those trends, as I want to work for the people, not myself or social/business interests. I have walked picket lines with local unions, conducted in depth FOIA research into local public bodies, and spoken at countless meetings. I want to return the power to the people, where it belongs.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decisions when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? I would look at obvious wastes of money as the first cuts, such as travel and dining reimbursements and six figure plus salaries, which could be easily trimmed to cut costs.
What cuts are off the table? I would not consider cuts to fire protection of any kind, nor would I support cutting social services that provide direct assistance to our community. This could involve any cuts to housing, food assistance, utility assistance, youth programs, etc.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected? The three main issues I want to resolve as a council member would be to begin the process of establishing Decatur as a cannabis capital, restoring fairness and transparency on the city council, and putting an intense focus on ending chronic homelessness in Decatur.
David Horn
Age: 49
Occupation: Biology professor at Millikin University
Have you ever held an elected office? I was elected to the Decatur City Council to serve a four-year term from May 2017-April 2021.
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? I am running for reelection because I care deeply about the well-being of the 70,000 residents that live here. I want to see a city that is more livable, vibrant, healthy, and safe. I am proud of the assistance that I have provided to Decatur residents the last four years and honored to work collaboratively with my colleagues on the council to make Decatur better.
What attributes do you possess that will make a good council member? As a city council member for the past four years, I am trusted to be transparent, accessible, data-driven, evidence-based, open minded, and an independent voice. I am purposeful and deliberate, cooperative and collaborative, and kind and caring. Through social media, I provide timely information on topics to be discussed at council meetings and my views on city issues. I am responsive to concerns, I have a listening ear, and I can always be reached at (217) 358-5003 and djhorn@decaturil.gov.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decisions when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? I am open-minded and will at least consider all cuts that are not in opposition to state and federal laws and requirements. However, the city cannot cut itself to prosperity. It must find new revenue sources by supporting current residents and businesses and attracting new ones. This can be accomplished through economic incentives, such as the ones that I and others on the council have consistently supported for both large companies and small businesses. In addition, we should allow new types of businesses to operate in Decatur. I was the only council member to vote for a cannabis dispensary and I am also supportive of other cannabis-related businesses such as a cultivation center. There are also some reductions in spending that can be achieved particularly in land management. The city currently spends hundreds of thousands of dollars annually mowing vacant lots. There are more effective, lower cost solutions such as urban agriculture that could feed people in need, provide jobs, and reduce city expenses.
What cuts are off the table? I will not consider any cuts to the budget that are in opposition to state and federal laws and requirements. I have consistently opposed cuts to public safety. For example, I voted against cutting seven police officer positions and two firefighter positions from the 2020 budget. In addition, I expressed strong opposition to the city’s proposal to temporarily suspend firefighting operations from Station 1 and continue to be concerned about the city’s lack of fire inspectors and investigators. I would be extremely hesitant to cut funding from the Economic and Community Development Department. More than any other department within city operations, the investments this department makes in people have the best chance to reverse our most significant challenges including population decline, high unemployment, high poverty, and low median income.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected? Currently, and after, I am re-elected, my top three priorities are public safety, job creation, and neighborhood revitalization. As Decatur recovers and overcomes the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be essential to protect public health, provide help to those in need, and restore jobs that have been lost.
Jacob Jenkins
Age: 42
Occupation: Case worker with Illinois Department of Human Services
Have you ever held an elected office? I am a union-elected president.
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? I am seeking a seat on the city council because our community is ready for change and the time is now. This is a watershed moment for Decatur. The people we elect now will provide the vision for our city for the next five to 10 years. The policies enacted by the next council will have a lasting impact on our community.
What attributes do you possess that will make you a good council member? I’m a problem solver. I do not shy away from the tallest of challenges. I believe in the people of Decatur and I know when we build consensus, we can leverage the best of all our ideas to make our city stronger. I’m a voice for working families as well as small business owners and that’s what our city needs most right now.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decisions when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? I believe we need to revisit our TIFs. The fact that our city is leaving approximately $2 million in taxpayer revenue on the table in order to help businesses developers when our working families are hurting is unacceptable. We need to be claiming development tax revenues to benefit the people of Decatur. Another opportunity to target cuts is to slowly spread out cuts via attrition and temporary freezes on backfills until the budget can support it again. Lastly, the administrative court is a lower priority operation that can weather cuts without higher impact to our community. I would pursue additional targeted cuts as a temporary means of helping us balance our budget. I would work with the council to put together a task force to ensure that all cuts are targeted, allowing us to leverage cuts with the least impact to our working families. A task force should include all stakeholders including city workers, citizens, and business owners. I also believe our city can lower operating costs in some departments by embracing online channels, streamlining existing operations, while at the same time ensuring greater accessibility and efficiency to our citizens.
What cuts are off the table? Fire services and core public safety services should be preserved, as well as our capital funds budget for local roads and streets.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected?
1. Job creation and expanding opportunities. We need to make Central Illinois a hub for cannabis processing. By treating cannabis as an agricultural crop, we can process it in our facilities, test it in our labs, and handle the statewide shipping and distribution of it through trucking and logistics companies — as well as create a premier cottage industry, thereby bringing more tax dollars and revenue to Decatur. This new revenue can be used to expand our currently underfunded public safety services. An example of that is how the $1.5 million in tax revenues from the gaming industry are used to offset budget shortfalls for police and other vital services. We also need to facilitate next generation development for those who are looking into the infusing of cannabis into other goods and products. We can choose to be an agricultural hub in the industry.
We can also do more to attract tech jobs, and work to create a sustainable entertainment district. For companies looking for training and development, there are excellent opportunities to collaborate with our universities and colleges.
We also have a duty and responsibility, especially during the COVID pandemic, to our small businesses and mom and pop shops that have been the base of economic growth in our community. That responsibility is to ensure that they do not go under. Many of our small businesses have spent their life building up their dream. While many of them were able to put away some money at the beginning of the pandemic, the ongoing restrictions have negatively impacted their long term financial viability. As a prospective elected official, I truly believe that we must bring small business owners to the table and address their needs.
2. Ending chronic homelessness. We have a moral duty and civic mandate to end chronic homelessness in Decatur. Currently, Decatur’s homeless population is 130. One of the ways to end homeless in our community is through focusing on mental health wraparound services and finally removing the barriers that stand in the way of an unhoused person being able to permanently find residency. Additionally we will work to solve this issue by following the models of other large cities who have employed unhoused residents to clean up parts of the city.
3. Neighborhood Revitalization. For the past 5 to 7 years the city of Decatur and its leaders have used the term neighborhood revitalization as a catch phrase without any real planning, timetable or funding. This in essence has caused the problem to become exacerbated. It is imperative that the next council take immediate action to remove blighted properties, assess which properties can be brought up to standard, and make those properties available to the residents of Decatur through either microlending or other finance opportunities. As a union leader, I will work with others in labor and industry to ensure that these aspirational goals become a reality for our city.
Chuck Kuhle
Age: 62
Occupation: General manger/director of tennis, Decatur Athletic Club
Have you ever held an elected office? Served three terms on the Macon County Board 1990-2000. Elected to the Decatur City Council in April 2017.
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? I am seeking a second term on the Decatur City Council to offer citizens the option of re-electing an experienced councilman for a community undergoing challenging times. My voice of reason to past and present issues is needed now on the city council more than ever before. As we all know, our city, state and country are going through unprecedented times. My status as a life-time resident will help ensure that our city eventually returns to the way of life which made Decatur our chosen place to live.
What attributes do you possess that will make you a good council member? I am conscientious and reliable in all that I am involved with. I will continue to contribute to make our city a better place to live. I listen to both sides of an issue and offer reasonable solutions towards compromise. I listen to citizens, as well as council members, and try to see things from their point of view.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decision when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? At this time I don’t feel any cuts need to be made. We have a rainy day fund with 39 days of operating expenses. We can manage staffing through attrition like we did for the pandemic shortfall for 2020. We can also evaluate every position and realign workloads. Our local economy is open again, tax revenues should resume and vaccines are being distributed.
What cuts are off the table? If we get into a more severe situation everything would be on the table.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected?
1. Community revitalization. We have made progress with the resumption of dilapidated home demolitions in our community as well as the renewal of the Johns Hill area. I believe starting at the core of our city and working our way out is the best approach. In addition, assist youth with securing summer employment with our vacant lot mowing.
2. I would like to see more neighborhood security cameras. Our police force indicated this is something that would greatly assist them in crime prevention.
3. Improve the health and wellness of our citizens. A new state grant is working on a new bike path study www.bikedecaturil.com for our city to compliment the great work the Decatur Park District has done. Completing a full bike/running path around Basin 2 connecting Nelson Park and the Scovill Zoo area attractions is of great interest to myself and others in the community.
John Phillips
Age: 49
Occupation: Mechanic/garage owner
Have you ever held an elected office? I was elected to represent Region 6 on the national board of the Libertarian Party and am currently serving my second term. Region 6 covers the states of Illinois, Missouri, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? We need outside the box thinking on the city council, which does not currently have it, if we are going to turn this city around from the decline it has been in for decades. We cannot use the same thinking from the 80s and expect growth. I have lived here for two decades now, and my family for more. I would like Decatur to become a place that my children will want to come back to and be able to have good careers.
What attributes do you possess that will make you a good council member? Understanding through not just education, but lived experience.
I understand what it is to work long hours and struggle to make it. I understand what it is to have to juggle which bill gets paid. I understand what it is to work every day, come home filthy and exhausted, and still make sure the kids are fed, clothed, and taken care. I understand what it means when a tax increase, no matter how small, can make the difference in how you feed your family. I understand what it means to fight with the government to get benefits that they have promised you. I understand how to balance multi-million dollar budgets, and have done so. I understand how important having good schools is as a parent. I understand how important having jobs of all levels is as a person who has had to look for work. I understand the fight to start your own business and the fight to keep it going. I understand the view of the worker looking up and fighting to get a piece of the pie. I understand the view of the executive trying to keep a company profitable. I understand the economics of scale. I understand that people want to be able to live their lives and do their own thing. I understand that every time the government gets involved in people’s lives they make things worse not better.
I am the kind of person that really can come down to the job site, understand the hard work and commiserate with the aching back, then step into the office and understand the different kind of hard work being done, commiserate with the headache from straining your eyes staring too long at the computer screens, then put on a tie and sit down with the board and understand that too is hard work of yet another kind and the stresses of balancing that budget knowing that no matter what you do, some people are going to be unhappy.
I have the broad base of knowledge to apply logic to problems, the empathy to understand the affects, and the work ethic to drive it home
Most importantly, I understand the importance of integrity, of being honest in your dealings, and doing what you said you would. Those are the qualities that will make me a good representative of the all the people.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decision when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? Almost anything that does not present a clear danger to our people.
What cuts are off the table? No cuts to contracts with our city employees, unions, and their pensions. Not saying that I will not negotiate new contracts hard, but we cannot come in and break our word after it was given. We must get current on the pensions, not doing so is a time bomb that all across our state keeps getting kicked down the road, and imposing huge burdens on future generations.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected?
1. Getting government out of the way of businesses wanting to start and grow here, yes including cannabis related businesses. Even if I drop any argument about the claimed harms of it, the fact is it is now legal, and if you believe in those harms they are already here. So not allowing those businesses to grow here is just throwing away money, opportunity, and jobs to the surrounding communities. Many of which are good paying jobs. Jobs we badly need, and that are often entry level. Also including burdensome taxes and fees that only get passed on to our citizens anyway.
2. Ending city restrictions, policies and fees that inordinately impact our less well-off citizens and small businesses. Examples include the increase in permit rates at a time we are trying to encourage revitalization, policies that cause those permits to take long times to get, hampering growth, and ordinances that target — even if unintentionally — certain segments of our population, ordinances that are unevenly enforced, handled in the kangaroo “administrative” court, and despite falsehoods told by the city council and staff do end up with people in jail at times.
3. Reopening of lines of communication between the people and the council. More time for public comment not less — at both council meetings and study sessions, easy access to council members for citizens, far more open outgoing communication letting citizens know what is going on and upcoming decisions, more willingness to allow referenda and let the people speak with their votes.
Marty Watkins
Age: 58
Occupation: Retired U.S. Army
Have you ever held an elected office? No
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? I am seeking the city council seat to help carry out the vision and direction for our city and to help implement rules which guide our daily life in the community, this also includes the capital financing and strategic planning for the city. I also want to help bridge the gap between the city council, law enforcement and the citizens. We must all work together. I am seeking the seat because I want to focus on enhancing the quality of life for our community by looking at the needs, problems, and assets of the entire city. I am seeking a seat because the city council has a fiduciary duty to the taxpayers, and I want to unite with them to make sure that the needs of the citizens of our community are met.
What attributes do you possess that will make you a good council member? I believe that transparency is a key component, and I will provide this if elected. I am highly active in serving our community. I believe that my experience sitting on various boards and commissions in our community qualifies and empowers me for the city council position and will allow me to help move our community forward. I have a focused mind when it comes to finances. I have the experience in running a business. I understand that we operate under the council-manager form of government and that in this form of government the mayor and city council hold the ultimate decision-making power. I have the city of Decatur’s best interest at heart. I will continue to support the small businesses in our community.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decision when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? City councils throughout the United states are faced with budget cuts to local services and this is unfortunate at a time when people are facing economic hardship. The city of Peoria had its first round of layoffs. They had to cut 45 positions which included public works, city hall, community development, five fire personnel and eight police personnel. No one wants to talk about budget cuts and budget cuts are a hard subject to talk about. So, I would first like to see if we can explore other avenues before we get into cuts, such as a hiring freeze, no pay raises, reduction in overtime or even offer retirement incentives, not filling vacant positions. I would like to have more information and look at the needs of every department before rendering an answer to the question.
What cuts are off the table? My answer would be Public safety. Through researching various areas there is nothing that shows historically that our law enforcement failed to make our community safer. We do not want to have such a dangerous community that people will take the law into their own hands. We need the police to keep our community safe and secured. The prevention of crimes require that the police and citizens work together, and that they share the responsibilities.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected? The 3 top issues for me would be:
1. Budgeting. We must get control of our spending. When your population declines that means that your tax base declines. We must get control of our finances. Like many other communities our homes are facing declining values from population loss. We are facing sales tax loss because of online sales. Because of the poor job climate that exists in Illinois, people are leaving our city and our state. Taxpayers should not be a windfall for our leaders to turn to every time a crisis appears.
2. Economic Development. We need to bring in new businesses which will increase our tax base. This will allow us to do the things that we need to do. This also affects the downtown area; it affects the entire way that our city functions and our community programs. This is a key component in our city’s development. We also need a well-trained workforce. We must continue to work with workforce development, Economic Development Center, our colleges, and other agencies to ensure that people in our community are trained with skills and qualities necessary to enter the job areas.
3. Community Safety. Decatur police statistics shows that from 2015 to Oct 2020, they had to respond to approximately 46 homicides and 534 shootings. Our law enforcement is paid to serve and protect. They have spent countless hours combing the streets for gun casings. I want our citizens to know that the officers have the ability and authority to act on the concerns and priorities of the residents, at the same time we want to make the citizens aware that they play a critical role in crime control. The “City of Decatur City Council Policies”, the Use and Purpose of City Council Policies (February 3, 2020) states, “the Decatur City council has a broad mandate to provide good government, develop and maintain a safe and viable community.” I believe that a happier neighborhood brings about happier citizens. Again, we must all work together. We want to make our community a place where people want to live, work and play.
William Wetzel
Age: 35
Occupation: Information technology support technician
Have you ever held an elected office? No
Why are you seeking a seat on the Decatur City Council? I am seeking a seat on council because I have faith in Decatur and want to help make Decatur a better place for everyone — people, families, and businesses. This means doing everything possible to provide the best quality of life for the people of Decatur and the best economic opportunities for everyone. I will meet people where they are, listen to their needs and wants, and put their needs and the needs of the community first.
What attributes do you possess that will make you a good council member? Vision and Inclusion — I am willing to try new things, invest the time and work to make ideas happen, and take responsibility in meeting the needs of the people of Decatur. My drive to be elected to city council is not about power or higher office. It is to make Decatur successful as a community and that all people of Decatur feel that they have a voice and can take part in a better future of our city. Engagement — The job of a city council member is to represent everyone and make decisions that benefit the highest number of people. No matter where they live or work, each member of the council represents the entire population of approximately 70,000 people. This is a daunting task and often our elected officials take the time to listen to everyone, not just the people close to them. Beyond council meetings, it is important to be out in the community listening to the needs and wants of a diverse group of people. Ready to put in the work.
Being on City Council is more than just showing up to meetings and press events. There is a significant amount of work that includes learning how a city works, engaging with citizens, businesses, and advocacy groups, and investing time to learn about the issues facing our citizens. I am ready to do this work
Commitment — I grew up in Decatur, went to school here, have friends and family here. We chose to return to Decatur about 4 years ago because we see the goodness and potential of this community. This is my hometown.
The city council may be asked to make some serious decision when it comes to the city budget, which has been severely impacted by COVID-19. What cuts are you willing to consider? What cuts are off the table?
This will be one of the biggest challenges for council and Decatur as a whole. Any cuts or changes should be driven by a data-based approach that factors in long-term impacts to all segment of the community. Priorities should include health and safety including securing our water supply, keeping our neighborhoods safe, and maintaining the infrastructure that supports our economy. While cuts may be inevitable, it is also important to look at new and alternative operational approaches to achieve economies without cutting services.
What are the top three issues you want to see addressed once you are elected?
1. Economic and population decline. According the to the US Census Bureau, Decatur IL has shrunk from 94,000 in 1980 to 69,550 in 2019. That is 25% of our population. If we continue to shrink at the same pace from 2010-2019, 0.71% per year, by 2030, our population will be approximately 65,000. At the same time the City’s liabilities continue to grow while the tax base shrinks.
• There must be a long term comprehensive plan for the City of Decatur that does not tie its future and success exclusively to large manufacturing. While will continue to be the economic heart, diversity will be the key to long term success. We can address this by recruiting companies with good paying manufacturing, agribusiness, and technology jobs. This includes ending the prohibition on cannabis-based-businesses.
• We must also encourage entrepreneurship in small and micro-businesses. When it comes to economic opportunities, nothing should be off the table, including the operation of legal cannabis-based-businesses and other non-traditional business.
2. Expanding Neighborhood Revitalization — The City can be a leader in helping to bring non-profit organizations, State and Federal Funds, private funders, other governmental agencies, and the people who live in the neighborhoods together. This means developing an inclusive and holistic approach that goes beyond just fixing infrastructure and tearing down houses. The “top down” approach needs to be replaced by an “across the board” strategy that does not leave the affected members of the community out of the planning process.
3. City council must change its rules and practices to engage and seek the participation of community members. A first step is to return to allowing its constituents to speak to agenda items. Council must also reduce the number of council members it takes to place an item on the agenda from four to two to allow new ideas to be heard and considered. It is important that the greatest number of people in the community participate in leadership.