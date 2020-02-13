Saturday, Feb. 15
Decatur Area Poets, 2 to 4 p.m., Decatur Public Library Staley Room.
Founders Day luncheon by Daughters of the American Revolution, noon, First United Methodist Church. "Abe Lincoln" presented by Dr. Samuel Wheeler. American History Essay award the Christopher Columbus essay awards presented. $9.
Sunday, Feb. 16
Decatur Audubon Society, 2 p.m., Rock Springs Nature Center. David Horn "Bird Feeding Study - Industrial Hemp as Wild Bird Feed" and Celeste Wolf "My Journalism Camp Experience in Maine."
Monday, Feb. 17
Barn Colony Artists, 7 p.m., Madden Arts Center.
Tuesday, Feb. 18
Knit Night, 7 p.m., Madden Arts Center 2nd floor.
Noon Kiwanis, noon, Decatur Club.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Poetry Book Club, 6:30 p.m., Decatur Public Library.
Rock Springs Quilters, 9 a.m., Rock Springs Conservation area.
Think Globally, act Locally, 8 p.m., Decatur Public Library. Save the pump house