Megan Glover-Flanigan

Logic and the American Promise Must Prevail

This cannot be the way we want our children to learn about humanity. This cannot become normal. This cannot be who we are. We cannot choose to sanctify an AR-15 style weapon as an American birth right, in exchange for the freedom to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Every victim in every mass shooting in America, along with every single family member and loved one of them all, every community traumatized, has been denied that American promise. The AR-15 style weapon has no business outside of military use. Period. It is a weapon of war. There should not be a market for the sport of hunting innocent human beings. Why are there folks out there still, after the latest mass shooting at an annual 4th of July parade in Highland Park, Illinois, the shooting in which families were gathered to celebrate our nation’s birthday, to celebrate the promise of America, why are there folks religiously defending an AR-15 style weapon over a common sense solution? Why is a lust for power overpowering basic logic and our humanity? A logical and rational solution is to no longer allow them to be legally sold or manufactured for civilian use, so that our children stand a chance with living the American promise. So that our children stand a chance at their innocence. So that our children can grow up to love America. Weekly mass shootings in America are getting harder and harder to hide from our children. We cannot be a country that loves our AR-15 style weapons more than our children.

New rule: From now on, spare me the obvious pro-life hypocrisy regarding the sanctity of life. That’s clearly out the window. Some of the most zealous pro-life folks seem to be the same that worship the power they feel with their AR-15 style weapons. You do NOT actually value human life if you choose to defend an AR-15 style weapon over the lives of innocent children, loved ones, and overall human decency. In that case, you are not pro-life, you are pro-power. While on the subject, pro-choice doesn’t mean a person is pro-abortion. Pro-choice is the belief that a woman should have the right to control her own body, just as men have the right to control their own bodies. No human being should be forced to carry and birth a child that they do not truly want. Women are not dogs. Women are over half of the population in the United States. Women have the freedom of choice. Women cannot become second class citizens in this despicable and desperate underpinning need by some to maintain the power of the white man. Guns should not have more rights, protection and representation in the law-making process than a woman’s right to control her own body.

The landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case decision allowed American women have autonomy over their bodies, as women do in most of the developed world. As such, American women have made great strides in the fight for equality and the sharing of power. For some reason, some folks have a deep seeded, visceral need for power. Some folks are fighting like hell to preserve the power they feel holding their AR-15 style weapon and the power they feel over a subservient woman. In reality, those folks are denying living American children and their families their God given freedom to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and most certainly preventing the insurance of domestic tranquility. This is NOT how the greatest country on earth should ever behave. We must show our children that Americans are better than this.

Megan Glover-Flanigan

Educator

with degrees from Illinois State University and DePaul University