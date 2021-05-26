Surprise dad with an Exotic Meats Man Crate & save!

Man Crates believe gifts should be exciting, nay, unforgettable! Giving gifts should be as fun as receiving them, and honestly, people have never gotten giddy handing some poor sap a necktie in a shiny box.
Their mission is to make awesome gifts that guys actually want, gifts that reek of excitement and bring people together. They're in the business of making memories with a hint of mischief.
They are Man Crates, and they make awesome gifts guys love.
