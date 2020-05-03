Michael Jordan made a few memories in St. Louis

Jones tried to keep the ball out of Jordan’s hands. He tried to keep Jordan off the ground. He tried to keep Jordan from beating him with those lethal backdoor cuts.

“He talked a lot of trash,” Jones said. “I mean, a lot! The whole game. ‘You can’t hold me. You can’t check me.’ Things like that. And the wagging of the tongue, that really threw me off. It wasn’t a little tongue. It was a lot! Norm called a timeout and asked me what was going on. I told him he was licking his tongue out at me. Norm looked at me kind of puzzled, and said, ‘Well damn it, Jonesy, just keep playing!’”

Jones did, holding Jordan to 13 points, seven below Jordan’s average that season. Jordan missed six of his 11 shots and committed five turnovers.

The Tigers, thanks to a clutch 18-footer from fifth-year senior Barry Laurie, stunned the Tar Heels 64-60 on national TV.

But it was the newspaper —this newspaper — that got Jones in trouble.

“I set my goal all week to shut him out completely if I could,” Jones told the Post-Dispatch after the big win.

He didn’t know then that the Tigers and Tar Heels would meet again in the championship game of the Rainbow Classic in Honolulu a month later.