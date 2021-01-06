Midwest lawmakers describe 'chaos and disarray' in Capitol 'invasion' (copy)

On just his fourth day on the job, freshman Indiana Congressman Frank J. Mrvan was in the final group of lawmakers exiting the U.S. House chamber Wednesday as rioters breached the doors and shots rang out in the Capitol.
"It was pure chaos and disarray," said Mrvan, a Highland, Indiana, Democrat. "Something I never thought I would see in the United States of America."
Mrvan, like many congressional members, spent the afternoon and evening in a secure room with about 200 other House members and staffers from the Midwest and across the country as angry supporters of President Donald Trump stormed Congress. He was among several Midwest federal lawmakers who expressed shock and disgust at the events.
U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Channahon, described the day as "a coup attempt" on Twitter.
"When you don't tell people the truth, you end up getting people to believe the conspiracies and the false proof, and you get Capitol storms like the one today. This is absolutely, utterly despicable, and every single Republican leader has got to call this out forcefully and be held accountable," Kinzinger told CNN.
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, in a statement said: "What happened today was one of the most shameful things I have seen. It is a terrible day for our country and democracy. The actions taken by rioters go against everything that we stand for as Americans. The rioting and violence must stop."
Aaron DeGroot, communications director for U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville, said he had been in contact with the representative and confirmed he is safe. Davis, who like LaHood was an honorary chairman of Trump's Illinois campaign, is the ranking member of the Committee on House Administration, which has oversight of federal elections.
Davis earlier Wednesday posted on Twitter: “This is a sad day for our country. The lawlessness has got to stop. Protestors must leave the Capitol so Congress can resume the process of confirming the Electoral College vote. My staff and I are currently safe.”
Fellow Illinois Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, who hails from Southern Illinois, deemed it "not just unacceptable, it’s un-American."
"Americans cherish our right to free speech and peaceful protest," Bost said. "Please pray for peace and the safety of our brave law enforcement and first responders."
U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Illinois, said she's spent her "entire adult life defending our Constitution and people’s rights to peacefully demonstrate." Duckworth is a war veteran who lost her legs in a chopper crash.
"I never thought I’d need to defend democracy from an attempted, violent overthrow in our own nation’s Capitol. I will not yield to those who seek to harm our democracy," Duckworth said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois, directly accused Trump of inciting the violence by sending his supporters to storm the Capitol when the House and Senate were in session.
"We do not know at this point the extent of the damage or injuries they have caused," Durbin said. "This shameful chapter in our nation’s history is the real legacy of Donald Trump.
"On January 20, we can begin the process of healing the wounds of this country and start to put this national nightmare behind us."
Elsewhere, Wisconsin Democrats minced no words in putting blame for the riot at the feet of Trump and GOP members of Congress objecting to the presidential election certification.
"What did they expect the reaction to be?" asked U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse. "They have unleashed dark forces in our society now who think that this is entirely appropriate to attempt a coup d’état of our government because of what they’ve been led to believe."
Similarly, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said "it's disgraceful that our country has to experience this violence because of Trump's lies, conspiracies and un-American attacks on our democracy."
Mrvan noted the events were unfathomable.
"There were people who stormed the Capitol of the United States of America to try and change things because they didn't like how the election went?" Mrvan said. "This is beyond comprehension that we're going through this right now."
"I want to do the people's business. I want the transition of government to continue and to go smoothly, and right now I want to do my job and make sure we certify the results. The people have spoken."
Similar sentiments were shared by congressional representatives of both political parties across the Midwest, who often disagree on the best policies for the country but universally condemned the Trump riot on Capitol Hill.
Another Indiana Democratic congressman laid the blame for the Trump riots squarely on those seeking to undo the election results on behalf of the outgoing Republican president.
"Everything that's happening in D.C. today — from the political theater inside the Capitol, to the unruly protests outside of it — is an insult to our democracy," said U.S. Rep. Andre Carson, D-Indianapolis.
"Congress is here to serve the people. The people chose Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, and we must uphold their choice."
Even Wisconsin Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher said "this is banana republic crap that we’re watching happen right now."
"The objectors over the last two days have told me, 'There is no problem with just having a debate. We know we’re not going to succeed, so we’re just going to object; we’re going to have a debate. We’ll voice people’s concerns, and then we won’t actually overturn our entire system of representative government so nothing bad will happen. There will be no cost to this effort,'" Gallagher said.
Back in Indiana, Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb unequivocally condemned the violence at the Capitol.
"It's both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace the rule of law," Holcomb said.
"Passion, patriotism and love for our nation should always and only be expressed in constructive ways that seek to honor the ideals on which our nation was founded. Any means of violence runs counter to who we are and is never acceptable."
Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers similarly condemned the riots.
"As are so many Wisconsinites and Americans, I am watching these horrifying events unfold in Washington, D.C. in disbelief," Evers said.
"The peaceful transfer of power is at the very heart of our government and our country. This is an attack on our democracy. Period."
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said security will be stepped at the Statehouse in Springfield. The Democrat also urged Congress to impeach Trump.
"There are real questions about what efforts the president made to protect our Congress or what obstructions he committed that has prevented the ending of the siege," he said.