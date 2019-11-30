Millikin men lose to Dubuque

DECATUR -- The Millikin men's basketball team lost on the road to an undefeated University of Dubuque team 100-85 on Saturday.
Both team held leads in the first half. Dubuque opened up a 23-15 lead with 11:18 left in the first half. Millikin rallied with its own 19-5 run and lead 34-28 with six minute to go in the first half. Dubuque held a 50-49 advantage at halftime. Dubuque opened the second half with a 20-5 run over the first six minutes of the half to open up a lead.
Millikin shot 48.6 percent (34-for-70) from the field, but Dubuque made 55 percent (33-for-60) of its shots. Dubuque had an advantage from beyond three-point range going 15-for-26 (58 percent) compared to 8-for-20 (40 percent) for the Big Blue. Dubuque out rebounded Millikin 41 to 31.
Playing in his first game of the season, senior Zach Fisher led Millikin (1-6) with 26 points. Troy Burrows added 21. Freshman Cole Laurence had a double-double with 11 point and 10 rebounds.
Mitch Berger led Dubuque (5-0) with 33 points followed by Avery Butler with 18 points and 13 rebounds.
The Big Blue open CCIW play on Wednesday, Dec. 4 hosting Elmhurst College.
Millikin women vs. Illinois College
WHEN: Sunday, 1 p.m.
WHERE: Sherman Gymnasium in Jacksonville
RECORDS: Millikin is 6-0; Illinois College 3-3
BROADCAST: No radio. Illinois College will provide live video and live stats of the game at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/ic/.
OF NOTE: The undefeated Millikin women’s basketball team hopes to continue its winning streak when they travel to Illinois College on Sunday. One of the strengths of this year’s Big Blue squad is a balanced attack and depth on the bench. Seven players are averaging more than 20 minutes with game with five players averaging eight points or more per contest. The depth was key in the win over Webster on Tuesday with several players in foul trouble. The Big Blue got 33 points off the bench in the game led by Anthony’s 23. On the season, Millikin is averaging 77.5 points per game with an average of 30 points coming off the bench. Illinois College is having an up and down season not winning or losing more than one game in a row.