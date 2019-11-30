Millikin men lose to Dubuque

OF NOTE: The undefeated Millikin women’s basketball team hopes to continue its winning streak when they travel to Illinois College on Sunday. One of the strengths of this year’s Big Blue squad is a balanced attack and depth on the bench. Seven players are averaging more than 20 minutes with game with five players averaging eight points or more per contest. The depth was key in the win over Webster on Tuesday with several players in foul trouble. The Big Blue got 33 points off the bench in the game led by Anthony’s 23. On the season, Millikin is averaging 77.5 points per game with an average of 30 points coming off the bench. Illinois College is having an up and down season not winning or losing more than one game in a row.