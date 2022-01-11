Millikin sets Campus Visit Day for Jan. 17

DECATUR — Millikin University has scheduled a Campus Visit Day for 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17.
Students can learn about Millikin's academic programs, alumni's career successes, financial aid and scholarships, and extracurricular activities like athletics, Greek life and student organizations.
Students who visit Millikin and complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid before May 1 will receive a book voucher for up to $750 toward their first semester at Millikin.
COVID-19 guidelines for campus visitors are available at millikin.edu/visitor-guidelines.
Contact the Millikin Office of Admission at 217-424-6211 or visit millikin.edu/visit. Individual campus visit days can also be arranged.
