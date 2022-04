DECATUR — Millikin University is hosting a community blood drive from 1:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, April 26.

It will be held in the University Commons Banquet Room A-B.

All presenting donors get a voucher for a $10 gift card and a tree planted in their name to aid in reforestation efforts.

Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

For more information, call (800) 747-5401 or visit bloodcenter.org.

