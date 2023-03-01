LAST SEASON ...

The Millikin women's basketball team -- after making its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2004-05, when the program won the national championship -- lost in the 2022 NCAA DIII Basketball Tournament Round of 16 at Hope College last season.

Millikin earned a share of the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) regular season title and a trip to the NCAA DIII tournament’s Round of 16.

Big Blue ended the season 23-7.

Elyce Knudsen was named to the 2022 WBCA NCAA Division III All-American team, the second All-American honor for Knudsen, who was also named to the 2021-22 D3hoops.com All-American Women’s Basketball First Team.

Last season, Knudsen led the conference in scoring, averaging 19.9 points per game.

2021-22 CCIW All-Conference First Team and Lori Kerans Player of the Year

OLIVIA LETT ...

Millikin’s NCAA Tournament Resume

Millikin is making its 16th trip to the NCAA Tournament. Millikin is 24-15 in NCAA action. The Big

Blue won the 2005 National Championships. Millikin’s most recent trip to the NCAA Tournament

was in 2021-22 when the Big Blue went 2-1 advancing to the Round of 16 before losing to

eventual national champion Hope College.

Millikin Head Coach Olivia Lett

Career Record (all at Millikin): 81-41 (Fifth season)

NCAA Record as Head Coach: 2-1

MILESTONES ...

Millikin Career Milestones

 Elyce Knudsen is fifth in career points at Millikin with 1,470 in 70 games.

 Bailey Coffman went over 1,000 career point milestone in the last regular season game

and is now at 1,025 points and is tied for 25th all-time.

BAILEY COFFMAN ...

To say Millikin senior Bailey Coffman’s season has been full of ups and downs would be

an understatement. Four days prior to the first game of the season, Coffman suffered a

broken jaw required her mouth to be wired shut for several weeks forcing her to miss

the first 12 games of the season. Since her return Millikin has gone 14-1, with Coffman

playing a key role in the team’s success. On Feb. 4, Coffman broke her nose in the Big

Blue loss at Wheaton. Despite suffering two major injuries in one season, Coffman is all

in on Millikin’s full throttle style of play driving to the basket, playing tough defense and

taking a charge when needed.

2021-22 CCIW All-Conference Second Team

THIS SEASON SCORING LEADERS ...

Millikin

Scoring:

Elyce Knudsen—22.4 PPG

Bailey Coffman—12.1 PPG