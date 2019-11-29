Millikin
0 comments

Millikin

  • 0

Millikin men vs. University of Dubuque

WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m. 

WHERE: Stoltz Sports Center, Dubuque, Iowa

RECORDS: Millikin is 1-5; Dubuque is 4-0

BROADCAST: None

OF NOTE: Players missing games continues to plague the Big Blue. After missing three games, Calvin Fisher returned to the lineup on Saturday at Illinois College, but guard Jake Hampton suffered a hamstring injury in the game and missed Monday’s game against Alma. Hampton’s status for Saturday in doubtful. Senior Jordan Cunningham, who is recovering from a knee injury, suffered a setback late last week, putting his return on hold. Senior Zach Fisher is expected back on the court on Saturday. The University of Dubuque is undefeated, averaging 92 points.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cameron Pries
Obituaries

Cameron Pries

DECATUR -- Cameron Pries, 21, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019, at St. Louis Children's Hospital.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News