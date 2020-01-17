Millikin
Millikin women vs. Carthage

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 18, 5 p.m. 

WHERE:  Table Arena, Kenosha, Wis. 

RECORDS: Millikin is 10-5, 3-3 CCIW; Carthage is 8-7, 3-3 CCIW 

BROADCAST: Live video at carthage.edu/multimedia/webcast-4/

OF NOTE: After falling at conference co-leader North Park on Wednesday, the Big Blue are in a four-way tie for third place in the CCIW. The Big Blue lost at North Park 61-53 on Wednesday. Carthage enters Saturday’s game after losing its last two games.

Millikin men vs. Carthage

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 18, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Table Arena, Kenosha, Wis. 

RECORDS: Millikin is 4-12, 1-6 CCIW; Carthage is 10-5, 2-4 CCIW

BROADCAST: Live video at carthage.edu/multimedia/webcast-4/.

OF NOTE: Since returning from its Christmas break, Millikin has played better than in the first half of the season, going 2-3 in the five game stretch. Millikin will look to snap its current two game losing streak. The Red Men have lost two straight and four of their last five games.

