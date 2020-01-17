Millikin women vs. Carthage

OF NOTE: After falling at conference co-leader North Park on Wednesday, the Big Blue are in a four-way tie for third place in the CCIW. The Big Blue lost at North Park 61-53 on Wednesday. Carthage enters Saturday’s game after losing its last two games.

Millikin men vs. Carthage

OF NOTE: Since returning from its Christmas break, Millikin has played better than in the first half of the season, going 2-3 in the five game stretch. Millikin will look to snap its current two game losing streak. The Red Men have lost two straight and four of their last five games.