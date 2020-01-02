Millikin women vs. Illinois Wesleyan
WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.
WHERE: Shirk Center, Bloomington
RECORDS: Millikin is 8-3, 1-1 CCIW; Illinois Wesleyan is 8-4, 2-1 CCIW
BROADCAST: The game will be broadcast live on ESPNDecatur 1050AM (WDZ) and available online at NowDecatur.com.
OF NOTE: After starting the season 6-0, the Big Blue have gone 2-3 in their last five games, including a 76-69 loss to Simpson on Dec. 21. Saturday will mark the second time Lett has returned to the Shirk Center as the Big Blue head coach. As a player, Lett led the Titans to a national championship and a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Division III Tournament, earning National Player of the Year honors in 2012. Illinois Wesleyan has lost its last two games. The Titans were knocked off by Augustana 86-80 on Dec. 15 and lost at fifth-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor 67-55 on Dec. 28.
Millikin men vs. Illinois Wesleyan
WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.
WHERE: Shirk Center in Bloomington
RECORDS: Millikin is 3-9, 0-3 CCIW; Illinois Wesleyan is 8-4, 2-1 CCIW
BROADCAST: Illinois Wesleyan will provide live coverage at: https://www.iwusports.com/sidearmstats/mbball/summary and live video at: https://portal.stretchinternet.com/iwu/
OF NOTE: Millikin hopes to continue the positive momentum it gained with Tuesday’s upset of No. 10 Washington University-St. Louis. Zach Fisher leads the Big Blue averaging 20.6 points per game and Calvin Fisher has averaged 14.3 points. Illinois Wesleyan was ranked #23 in the most recent D3Hoops.com Top 25 poll (December 15), but the Titans have gone 1-2 since the release of the poll.