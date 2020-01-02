Millikin women vs. Illinois Wesleyan

OF NOTE: After starting the season 6-0, the Big Blue have gone 2-3 in their last five games, including a 76-69 loss to Simpson on Dec. 21. Saturday will mark the second time Lett has returned to the Shirk Center as the Big Blue head coach. As a player, Lett led the Titans to a national championship and a fourth-place finish at the NCAA Division III Tournament, earning National Player of the Year honors in 2012. Illinois Wesleyan has lost its last two games. The Titans were knocked off by Augustana 86-80 on Dec. 15 and lost at fifth-ranked Mary Hardin-Baylor 67-55 on Dec. 28.