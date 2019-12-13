OF NOTE: Millikin snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday with a win at Blackburn thanks improved shooting. The Big Blue made 48 percent (24-50) from the field and went 12-21 (57 percent) from three-point range. Senior Zach Fisher and his brother, sophomore Calvin Fisher, combined for 55 points to lead the Big Blue. Jordan Cunningham and Jake Hampton continue to rehab leg injuries, but could be nearing a return. Senior Korbin Farmer has now missed two games with an elbow injury. His return date is uncertain.