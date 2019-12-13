Millikin women vs. Carroll
WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m.
WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur
RECORDS: Millikin is 7-1, 1-0 CCIW; Carroll is 2-6, 0-2 CCIW
BROADCAST: Radio on WDZ 1050 AM, online at nowdecatur.com, live video at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=44&type=Live
OF NOTE: Millikin will look to build off Saturday’s upset overtime win over then-21st-ranked Wheaton, in which freshman Abby Ratsch scored the game- winning basket and one free throw with two seconds remaining. Jordan Hildebrand's 18-point, 10-rebound performance against Wheaton earned her CCIW Women’s Basketball Player of the Week honors. Carroll has lost its last four games.
Millikin men vs. Wheaton
WHEN: Saturday, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur
RECORDS: Millikin is 2-8, 0-2 CCIW; Wheaton is 7-2, 1-1 CCIW
BROADCAST: Radio on WDZ 1050 AM, online at nowdecatur.com, live video at https://athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=58&type=Live
OF NOTE: Millikin snapped a four-game losing streak on Monday with a win at Blackburn thanks improved shooting. The Big Blue made 48 percent (24-50) from the field and went 12-21 (57 percent) from three-point range. Senior Zach Fisher and his brother, sophomore Calvin Fisher, combined for 55 points to lead the Big Blue. Jordan Cunningham and Jake Hampton continue to rehab leg injuries, but could be nearing a return. Senior Korbin Farmer has now missed two games with an elbow injury. His return date is uncertain.