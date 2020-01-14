Millikin women vs. North Park

OF NOTE: After winning two straight games at home, Millikin has two road games — traveling to first place North Park on Wednesday and to Carthage on Saturday. Wednesday’s matchup features two of the surprise teams of the CCIW this season. The Vikings are currently tied for first place after being picked in to finish in fourth place in the CCIW preseason poll. After being picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll, the Big Blue are in fourth place in the standings.