Millikin
0 comments

Millikin

  • 0

Millikin women vs. North Park

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.

WHERE: North Park Gymnasium, Chicago

RECORDS: Millikin is 10-4, 3-2 CCIW; North Park 11-3, 4-1 CCIW

BROADCAST: Live video at boxcast.tv/channel/zb9nqx1caotgclj0gfjw

OF NOTE: After winning two straight games at home, Millikin has two road games — traveling to first place North Park on Wednesday and to Carthage on Saturday. Wednesday’s matchup features two of the surprise teams of the CCIW this season. The Vikings are currently tied for first place after being picked in to finish in fourth place in the CCIW preseason poll. After being picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll, the Big Blue are in fourth place in the standings.

Millikin men vs. North Central

WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m. 

WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur

RECORDS: Millikin is 4-11, 1-5 CCIW; North Central is 12-3, 5-1 CCIW

BROADCAST: Live video at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=61&amp;type=Live 

OF NOTE: Millikin will host No. 16 North Central, which has won eight straight and has two All-Conference First Team selections from last season in Connor Raridon and Matt Cappelletti.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 dead in crash in Piatt County
Local

1 dead in crash in Piatt County

DECATUR — Illinois State Police said Saturday that a fatal crash happened at Illinois Route 105 and County Road 1350 North in Piatt County.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News