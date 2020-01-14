Millikin women vs. North Park
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.
WHERE: North Park Gymnasium, Chicago
RECORDS: Millikin is 10-4, 3-2 CCIW; North Park 11-3, 4-1 CCIW
BROADCAST: Live video at boxcast.tv/channel/zb9nqx1caotgclj0gfjw
OF NOTE: After winning two straight games at home, Millikin has two road games — traveling to first place North Park on Wednesday and to Carthage on Saturday. Wednesday’s matchup features two of the surprise teams of the CCIW this season. The Vikings are currently tied for first place after being picked in to finish in fourth place in the CCIW preseason poll. After being picked to finish eighth in the preseason poll, the Big Blue are in fourth place in the standings.
Millikin men vs. North Central
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 15, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur
RECORDS: Millikin is 4-11, 1-5 CCIW; North Central is 12-3, 5-1 CCIW
BROADCAST: Live video at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=61&type=Live
OF NOTE: Millikin will host No. 16 North Central, which has won eight straight and has two All-Conference First Team selections from last season in Connor Raridon and Matt Cappelletti.