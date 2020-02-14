Millikin women vs. Elmhurst

OF NOTE: Coming off coach Olivia Lett's first win against her alma mater Illinois Wesleyan, Millikin will try to avenge a 64-53 loss earlier this season at Elmhurst. Millikin is led by Jordan Hildebrand with 13.8 points and 6.8 rebounds per game. Elmhurst is led by Kween Jean with 11 points and 6.7 rebounds.

Millikin men vs. Elmhurst

OF NOTE: Millikin will finish its season on a three-game road trip — starting at Elmhurst — trying to snap an eight-game losing streak. Senior Zach Fisher, a Monticello graduate, scored 30 points for on Senior Night to go over 1,000 points in his career. Elmhurst, ranked No. 17 in NCAA Division III, is coming off an 85-73 loss at Illinois Wesleyan.