Millikin women vs. Wheaton
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m.
WHERE: King Arena, Wheaton
RECORDS: Millikin is 12-6, 5-4 CCIW; Wheaton is 13-5, 6-3 CCIW
BROADCAST: Live video at youtube.com/c/WheatonThunder.
OF NOTE: After breaking a 14-game losing streak to Wheaton by beating the then-nationally ranked Thunder on Dec. 7, Millikin will hit the road to take on a Wheaton team that has found its footing since that loss, winning three straight to move into third place in the CCIW. Millikin is a spot behind in fourth — one game ahead of fifth-place Augustana. The Big Blue is coming off a come-from-behind win at North Central on Saturday.
Millikin men vs. North Park
WHEN: Wednesday, Jan. 29, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur
RECORDS: Millikin is 4-14, 1-8 CCIW; North Park is 3-15, 1-8 CCIW
BROADCAST: Live video at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=62&type=Live
OF NOTE: Millikin will try to break a four-game losing streak, hosting the only CCIW team the Big Blue has defeated this season. Millikin downed North Park 69-64 on Jan. 8 in Chicago behind 17 points and seven rebounds from Calvin Fisher. Millikin senior Zach Fisher is day-to-day with an injury and his status for Wednesday game is uncertain.