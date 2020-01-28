Millikin women vs. Wheaton

OF NOTE: After breaking a 14-game losing streak to Wheaton by beating the then-nationally ranked Thunder on Dec. 7, Millikin will hit the road to take on a Wheaton team that has found its footing since that loss, winning three straight to move into third place in the CCIW. Millikin is a spot behind in fourth — one game ahead of fifth-place Augustana. The Big Blue is coming off a come-from-behind win at North Central on Saturday.