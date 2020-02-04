Millikin men vs. Illinois Wesleyan
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur
RECORDS: Millikin is 4-16, 1-10 CCIW; Illinois Wesleyan is 13-6, 7-3 CCIW
BROADCAST: Radio on 1050 AM (WDZ), online at nowdecatur.com, live video at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=63&type=Live
OF NOTE: Millikin will try to break a six-game losing streak in a game against a Wesleyan team that is coming off wins against nationally ranked North Central and Carroll. Millikin played on of its better games in an 80-71 loss on Jan. 4. Millikin's Calvin Fisher will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.