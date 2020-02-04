Millikin
0 comments

Millikin

  • 0

Millikin men vs. Illinois Wesleyan

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 5, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur

RECORDS: Millikin is 4-16, 1-10 CCIW; Illinois Wesleyan is 13-6, 7-3 CCIW 

BROADCAST: Radio on 1050 AM (WDZ), online at nowdecatur.com, live video at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=63&amp;type=Live

OF NOTE: Millikin will try to break a six-game losing streak in a game against a Wesleyan team that is coming off wins against nationally ranked North Central and Carroll. Millikin played on of its better games in an 80-71 loss on Jan. 4. Millikin's Calvin Fisher will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News