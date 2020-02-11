Millikin women vs. Illinois Wesleyan

BROADCAST: The Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin will be broadcast live on ESPNDecatur 1050 AM (WDZ) and available online at www.nowdecatur.com .

OF NOTE: The Millikin women’s basketball team looks to get back on track after a disappointing performance in a 58-49 loss to Carthage on Saturday. Millikin played well against Illinois Wesleyan on January 4 at the Shirk Center losing 86-81. Illinois Wesleyan has won three in the row including an 83-57 victory over Augustana on Saturday.