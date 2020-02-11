Millikin
0 comments

Millikin

  • 0

Millikin women vs. Illinois Wesleyan

WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 7 p.m. 

WHERE: Griswold Center on the Millikin campus

RECORDS: Millikin is 13-8, 6-6 CCIW; Wesleyan is 15-6, 9-3 CCIW

BROADCAST: The Illinois Wesleyan at Millikin will be broadcast live on ESPNDecatur 1050 AM (WDZ) and available online at www.nowdecatur.com.

OF NOTE: The Millikin women’s basketball team looks to get back on track after a disappointing performance in a 58-49 loss to Carthage on Saturday. Millikin played well against Illinois Wesleyan on January 4 at the Shirk Center losing 86-81. Illinois Wesleyan has won three in the row including an 83-57 victory over Augustana on Saturday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News