Millikin women vs. Augustana College

OF NOTE: Both the men's and women's games were moved to Sunday due to significant winter weather that was expected in the Rock Island on Saturday.

The Millikin women’s basketball team will be looking for its second straight CCIW victory on Saturday when they host the Augustana College Vikings. On Wednesday, the Big Blue defeated North Central College 74-53. Millikin had four players in double figures in scoring led by Aubrey Staton with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Bailey Coffman had 13 points and Jordan Hildebrand had a double double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Abby Ratsch had 10 points and seven rebounds. Augustana comes into the game after a 63-58 win over Elmhurst on Wednesday.