Millikin women vs. Augustana
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
WHERE: Carver Arena in Rock Island, Illinois
RECORDS: Millikin is 12-7, 5-5 CCIW; Augustana is 10-9, 5-5 CCIW
BROADCAST: Augustana will provide live stats at athletics.augustana.edu/sidearmstats/wbball/summary and live video at portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
OF NOTE: With six games remaining on the schedule the Millikin women’s team finds itself tied for fourth place in the CCIW standings with Saturday’s opponent Augustana College. As the end of the season grows near, the Millikin women must finish strong to maintain its spot in the CCIW Post Season tournament. Millikin won the earlier meeting with Augustana 75-71 at home on Jan. 12.
Millikin men vs. Augustana
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m.
WHERE: Carver Arena in Rock Island, Illinois
RECORDS: Millikin is 4-15, 1-9 CCIW; Augustana is 13-6, 7-3 CCIW
BROADCAST: Augustana will provide live stats at athletics.augustana.edu/sidearmstats/wbball/summary and live video at portal.stretchinternet.com/augustana/
OF NOTE: The Millikin men’s basketball team travels to Rock Island on Saturday to face national powerhouse Augustana College on Saturday. The Vikings are currently in third place in the CCIW standings. The Big Blue men lost to North Park University 75-63 on Wednesday. Augustana defeated Millikin earlier this month 83-58 at the Griswold Center.