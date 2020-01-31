Millikin women vs. Augustana

OF NOTE: With six games remaining on the schedule the Millikin women’s team finds itself tied for fourth place in the CCIW standings with Saturday’s opponent Augustana College. As the end of the season grows near, the Millikin women must finish strong to maintain its spot in the CCIW Post Season tournament. Millikin won the earlier meeting with Augustana 75-71 at home on Jan. 12.