Millikin women vs. Carroll
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2 p.m.
WHERE: Van Male Fieldhouse, Waukesha, Wis.
RECORDS: Millikin is 16-8, 9-6 CCIW; Carroll is 8-16, 3-12 CCIW
BROADCAST: Live Video at portal.stretchinternet.com/carroll/
OF NOTE: Millikin will close out its regular season searching for its fourth straight win and trying to avenge a loss at Carroll, 52-59 on Dec. 14. Millikin is securely in the CCIW Tournament and will be no lower than the fourth seed. Depending on the results on Saturday, the Big Blue could climb as high as the second seed or finish as the third or fourth seed. Vaulting up to the two seed would mean an opening round bye for the Big Blue.
Millikin men vs. Carroll
WHEN: Saturday, Feb. 22, 4 p.m.
WHERE: Van Male Fieldhouse, Waukesha, Wis.
RECORDS: Millikin is 4-20, 1-14 CCIW; Carroll is 11-13, 4-11 CCIW
BROADCAST: Live Video at portal.stretchinternet.com/carroll/
OF NOTE: The game is the final one of the season for Millikin and will mark the end of the career for Millikin senior Zach Fisher, a Monticello graduate. With one game left to play, Fisher is the Big Blue’s 31st all-time career scorer with 1,041 points.