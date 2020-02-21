Millikin women vs. Carroll

OF NOTE: Millikin will close out its regular season searching for its fourth straight win and trying to avenge a loss at Carroll, 52-59 on Dec. 14. Millikin is securely in the CCIW Tournament and will be no lower than the fourth seed. Depending on the results on Saturday, the Big Blue could climb as high as the second seed or finish as the third or fourth seed. Vaulting up to the two seed would mean an opening round bye for the Big Blue.