Millikin women vs. North Central

OF NOTE: Millikin, tied for fourth in the CCIW, will open the second half of the conference schedule with three straight road games. Its opponent, North Central, opened conference play 1-4 — including a 74-53 loss at Millikin — but has won three straight games to move into a tie with the Big Blue.

Millikin men vs. North Central

OF NOTE: Millikin has lost nine straight to North Central, but was competitive on Jan. 15 in a 76-66 loss to the Cardinals. Millikin shot 53 percent from the field in the first half, including going 6-of-12 from three-point range, to build a 38-34 advantage at halftime. Millikin led by four with under seven minutes to play, but North Central closed out the game on a 12-2 run to seal the victory.