0 comments

Millikin women vs. North Central

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 25, 5 p.m. 

WHERE:  Gregory Arena, Naperville 

RECORDS: Millikin is 11-6, 4-4 CCIW; North Central is 8-9, 4-4 CCIW 

BROADCAST: Live video at northcentralcardinals.com/watch/?Live=53&amp;type=Live. Live audio at nonc.org.  

OF NOTE: Millikin, tied for fourth in the CCIW, will open the second half of the conference schedule with three straight road games. Its opponent, North Central, opened conference play 1-4 — including a 74-53 loss at Millikin — but has won three straight games to move into a tie with the Big Blue.

Millikin men vs. North Central

WHEN: Saturday, Jan. 25, 7 p.m.

WHERE: Gregory Arena, Naperville 

RECORDS: Millikin is 4-13, 1-7 CCIW; North Central is 14-3, 7-1 CCIW

BROADCAST: Live video at northcentralcardinals.com/watch/?Live=66&amp;type=Live. Live audio at wonc.org.

OF NOTE: Millikin has lost nine straight to North Central, but was competitive on Jan. 15 in a 76-66 loss to the Cardinals. Millikin shot 53 percent from the field in the first half, including going 6-of-12 from three-point range, to build a 38-34 advantage at halftime. Millikin led by four with under seven minutes to play, but North Central closed out the game on a 12-2 run to seal the victory. 

