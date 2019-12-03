Millikin
Millikin men vs. Elmhurst

WHEN: Wednesday, 7 p.m. 

WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur

RECORDS: Millikin is 1-6, 0-0 CCIW; Elmhurst is 5-0, 0-0 CCIW

BROADCAST: Radio on WDZ 1050 AM, online at nowdecatur.com, live video at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=56&amp;type=Live

OF NOTE: Millikin will try to put its disappointing start in the past when it opens College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) play hosting undefeated Elmhurst. The Big Blue got senior Zach Fisher back in its previous game, and he scored 26 points, but Millikin is still missing top scorer Jake Hampton and senior Jordan Cunningham, who both are battling leg injuries. Both are doubtful for Wednesday. Elmhurst is averaging 86.2 points per game and shooting 48 percent from the field. Junior Jake Rhode leads Elmhurst at 22.0 point per game.

