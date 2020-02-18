Millikin women vs. North Park
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
WHERE: Griswold Center, Decatur
RECORDS: Millikin is 15-8, 8-6 CCIW; North Park is 17-6, 10-4 CCIW
BROADCAST: Radio on WDZ 1050 AM, online at nowdecatur.com, live video at athletics.millikin.edu/watch/?Live=52&type=Live
OF NOTE: Millikin, which has won two straight, will host North Park, which is tied for first in the CCIW with Wheaton at 10-4. Millikin is in fourth at 8-6, but just one game behind third-place Illinois Wesleyan and two games out of the lead. Millikin is hoping to maintain its spot in the top four in the standing to improve its seeding in the upcoming six-team CCIW Tournament. The top two seeds will get a bye in the opening round. The third and fourth seeds will host opening round games on Feb. 25.
Millikin men vs. Wheaton
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 19, 7 p.m.
WHERE: King Arena, Wheaton
RECORDS: Millikin is 4-19, 1-13 CCIW; Wheaton is 14-9, 8-6 CCIW
BROADCAST: Live video at youtube.com/c/WheatonThunder
OF NOTE: The Big Blue has lost nine straight and will have another tough one, facing a Wheaton team that beat the Big Blue 86-53 in Decatur in December. Senior Korbin Farmer is coming off one of the best games of his career, with career-highs in points (16) and rebounds (12).