Millikin women vs. North Park

OF NOTE: Millikin, which has won two straight, will host North Park, which is tied for first in the CCIW with Wheaton at 10-4. Millikin is in fourth at 8-6, but just one game behind third-place Illinois Wesleyan and two games out of the lead. Millikin is hoping to maintain its spot in the top four in the standing to improve its seeding in the upcoming six-team CCIW Tournament. The top two seeds will get a bye in the opening round. The third and fourth seeds will host opening round games on Feb. 25.