Millikin women vs. Augustana

OF NOTE: Millikin earned the fourth seed at the CCIW Tournament and will open by hosting fifth-seeded Augustana. In addition to the game at Millikin on Tuesday, sixth seed North Central will play at the three seed North Park in the other CCIW Tournament Opening round game. The winners of Tuesday’s games advance to the Wheaton College for games on Friday and Saturday. The Big Blue and Augustana have met twice this season with Millikin winning both games. The Big Blue won 75-71 at home on Jan. 12 and 66-60 in overtime in Rock Island on Feb. 1.